Volunteer firemen devote time to community during July 4th weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —

While most people spend this holiday weekend with family, firemen spend their time ensuring others are safe from harm. Volunteer firemen out of Henrietta were among those who took time out of their holiday to help maintain a safe and fun Fourth of July for families letting off fireworks.

“It does take a lot of time and you know, a lot of time away from your personal life, but you know, if it helps the community and helps keep everything rolling, everybody safe, it’s pretty rewarding in that way,” Captain of Henrietta VFD Todd Mills said.

The Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department has been around for nearly eight decades and the chief said after seeing how past volunteers have helped families, he felt motivated to join.

“I grew up out in the country and seen volunteers come and help fight fires and a lot of times back then we used a bucket of water and a tow sack to beat the fire out and, you know, volunteers would come out from town with the trucks and help fight the fires and it’s just something that I always wanted to help do,” Chief of HVFD Jimmy Obermier said.

Staffed with 26 volunteer members, the volunteer fire department responds to all fires and rescue calls in the city of Henrietta and surrounding counties when requested.

“It’s very rewarding,” Captain Mills said. “You know, you get to help people that are in an unfortunate incident that otherwise wouldn’t have any help if we didn’t have any volunteer fire departments.”

While it is a high risk job with no pay, being there for others when help is needed is what these volunteers strive to do.