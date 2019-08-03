Volunteers hand out about 700 backpacks to Burkburnett ISD students for back-to-school success

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Some Burkburnett students are getting prepared to go back to school with help from some area volunteers.

Handing out about 700 backpacks full of school supplies, the Yellow Rose Sertoma Service Club members are ensuring all students start the school year off right.

As part of the Burkburnett Project Back to School backpacks were given to students who qualify for free or reduced lunches.

According to the project’s chair, that makes up over half of Burkburnett ISD students.

With so many students qualifying for the free backpacks, the 20 ladies making up the Yellow Rose Sertoma Service Club took over Project Back to School two years ago seeing it as an opportunity to serve the underprivileged.

“Our mission today is to supply these kids with the things that they need to go back to school, so they feel equal to everybody else,” project chair Dee Dee Harris said. “They may be economically disadvantaged, but their gonna start off school and they’ll be ready to learn. Hopefully, it’ll be a better school year for them, that they have all the stuff they need to get started.”

Harris also said all the backpacks given out are available because of the grants and donations made by teachers and other members of what she said is a very generous community.