Volunteers prep for Project Back to School

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hundreds of local kids will have a backpack when the first school bell rings thanks to the 11th annual Project Back to School event.

The community-driven program provides disadvantaged children with a pre-packed, custom school supply kit, a backpack and more to begin the new school year.

There will also be vendor booths, and a chance for the kids to get dental and visual checks.

The event would not have been as successful as it has without donations and volunteers who have been busy getting everything set up at the MPEC.

“They’re the ones who make it happen, and the reward is to see especially those little kids, their smiling faces when they come in to pick out their backpack and get the supplies they need for school,” Project Back to School Support Team Member Seonaid Acevedo said.

Everything starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the MPEC and ends at noon.

To see if your kids qualify for a backpack, follow this link.