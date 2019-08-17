Volunteers welcome newest members of Stang Gang for Mustangs Move-In

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University students are moving into the dorms this weekend kicking-off their college careers.

More than 150 volunteers made up of students, faculty and staff, began 6:30 a.m. Saturday as folks prepared for the high number of residents.

They’re using a rapid move-in process to help parents and new MSU students get the job done fast.

The assistant director of residence life and housing said this year is unique.

“This year we’ve had so many people making it on campus today which is Exciting because with that means that they’re excited to start the school year,” Residence Life and Housing Assistant Director Norma Ramirez said. “They’re ready to go for these events that are happening.”

MSU students start school Monday, Aug. 26.