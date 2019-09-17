W.F. City Council approves tax rate of $.7633 cents, more than 8% raise, giving police, fire and non-civil service employees pay increase

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJLT) — Wichita Falls police, firefighters and non-civil service employees will be getting a small pay increase and property owners will see an increase in the tax rate from last year to pay for it.

Tuesday, city councilors voted to increase the property tax rate to a little more than .76 cents, which will generate just over $1.6 million, providing a five-percent cost of living increase to police and fire pay and a two-percent increase to non-civil service employees.



It will also allow a 2-percent increase in the city’s contribution to the Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS) for employees, for a total of seven-percent.

Six of seven councilors voted in favor of the increase. District 5 Councilor Steve Jackson was the only one opposed.

Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego said the eight-percent tax hike is a good investment for public safety.

Though resident Larry Robinson said no tax increase can be justified until the tax base can be expanded through new industries.

“It is a few dollars extra a month. I think what you’re getting for that for your public safety, your police, and fire, I think it’s well worth it,” Borrego said.

“We don’t have the same tax base as these other cities do. And every time they raise the taxes on this, they’re raising the taxes on the citizens and not on the business,” Robinson said.



Robinson referenced Frisco for example that has the Dallas Cowboys training facility.

We will have more coverage on this tonight on KFDX 3 News and here on Texomashomepage.com.