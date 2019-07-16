W.F. City Councilor Eric West will not seek re-election

Breaking News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We now know someone new will fill the District One position on the Wichita Falls City Council.

During Tuesday morning’s meeting, Wichita Falls City Councilor Eric West announced he will not be seeking re-election, saying he needed to devote more time to his job at Sheppard Air Force Base and his family.

West was appointed in November 2016 when Stephen Santellana was elected mayor. He was then elected in November 2017.

West said he’s been thinking about this for a few months and decided now was the time. Though this was a tough choice to make, he said he was glad he was able to serve the citizens he cares for.

“My proudest moment is just the communication that I’ve had with citizens. When people call me, I get right back to them and I’ll continue to do that until my term ends,” West said.

“Although I’m sad to see him leave, I mean he’s been an excellent councilor. I understand why he needs to leave and how he wants to give 100% out to Sheppard Air Force Base,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

Councilor West will serve until the end of his term this November.

