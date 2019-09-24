W.F. man indicted on 45 counts of child sex crimes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man previously convicted of injury to a child is back in jail for 45 new counts of sex crimes involving children.

Michael George Corey, 34, is booked in the Wichita County Jail on $675,000 in bonds.

He was indicted by a Wichita County grand jury on September 12.

Corey faces the following charges; 15 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, 12 counts of employing, inducing or authorizing a child to engage in sexual performance, 10 counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, five counts of indecency with a child by exposure and three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

The indictments state Corey allegedly sexually abused a boy and two girls, who are younger than 14 and younger than 17.

Corey is accused of inappropriate touching, engaging in oral sex, sexual penetration and forcing the children to perform sex acts on each other.

Nine of the 45 counts, involving aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact, are re-indictments for previous charges that were dismissed.

In that case, Corey was also charged with injury to a child and he later was sentenced to 10 years probation.

Back in 2016, three children said they were forced to take, “licks with a paddle,” that had zip ties around it, for things such as not completing sentences they were supposed to write.

The affidavit also states the children described sexual assault and abuse and they did everything Corey told them to, because their beatings would be more severe if they didn’t.

The children also said Corey had a laptop on a coffee table playing pornography during the abuse, and police say they found the laptop and video.

There is no word on if the new 45 counts against Corey involve the same children.

