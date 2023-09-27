Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The national worker shortage is still impacting restaurants around Waco with signs everywhere for help wanted.

George’s in Hewitt’s managing partner Kevin Chirafis says they have nearly 100 staff members working around the clock.

The restaurant changed to online applications during COVID-19 to make ends meet.

Chirafis says they’ve been lucky with the people they’ve hired, but some job seekers make it a challenge.

“I think the problem everybody is seeing is we’re hiring people, but a lot of people don’t know what having a job actually means, and the responsibility that come with it and the dedication,” said Chirafis.

Chirafis says as they hire five to six people a week – two to three workers are putting in their resignation.

In a post covid society, Chirafis says worker expectations have changed.

“People aren’t as loyal and people aren’t as motivated as they used to be and it’s hard to find that right person. That’s what we strive for every day, to find the right person to fit our niches, to give a good service that we we expect,” said Chirafis.

To prevent work shortages Chirafis says they’ve changed their training practices to have the best employees behind the counter and in the kitchen.

“So we’ve added four classroom periods to where we kind of weed out the ones that don’t want to be here, and we first scheduled a couple of extra people just for the call in because we have probably have one or two call-in the day of for miscellaneous reasons,” said Chirafis.

Going against the grain, Chirafis says they’re work and service is always for the customer.