Wally the duck flies back home

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the folks that drove down Southwest Parkway Thursday may have had their morning brightened, and any fowl thoughts temporarily banished by the sight of Wally the duck once again floating on South Weeks Pond.

Local artist Ralph Stearns refloated his creation this morning with the blessing of the city.

Wally was first placed in the pond early in 2019, then damaged by winds. After repairs, he made it to Lake Wichita for the July 4.

How long will wally stay this time? Stearns said enough donations have come in to pay the cost of his labor and material to keep him there a year or so.

While the city isn’t interested in buying Wally, Parks Superintendent Terry Points said they are happy to let Wally reside in the pond as long as Stearns chooses.

