Walmart hosts teacher appreciation event

A local business is showing teachers its appreciation.

Teachers who stopped in Walmart on Greenbriar Road Saturday were greeted with cake and goodie bags.

The store also put up a “selfie station” for educators to take a photo.

The goodie bags had miscellaneous supplies inside and coupons to make back-to-school shopping a little easier.

Employees want local educators to know the work they do isn’t going unnoticed.

“Teachers do a lot for our community and our students, so we just wanna make sure that they can feel appreciated and know that we actually care about them,” Walmart assistant manager Krystal Basten said.

WFISD’s first day of school is Thursday, August 15th.

