Walmart investigates mother’s claim of baby formula being tampered with

News
Posted: / Updated:

(KPNX) A Phoenix, Arizona mom is warning others to check their baby formula after she says her 9-month-old daughter got sick drinking formula that she believes was tampered with. 

Madeline Roque says she bought baby formula from a Valley Walmart a few days ago. She prepared a bottle for her baby on Wednesday and noticed her daughter, Adeline didn’t want to drink it. 

She made two more bottles before she started to notice something was not right.

“On the fourth bottle, when I was making it, I did realize something was definitely wrong. The color was different, the texture was different, so I just knew it wasn’t milk,” said Roque.

She then let the mixture stand for a while and noticed it separated. When she poured it down the sink, Roque said it was obviously flour, not formula.

As the night progressed, Adeline, started throwing up, passing gas, and having diarrhea. Roque took her to the doctor, where she was evaluated and later released. Adeline is expected to be ok.

A spokesperson for Walmart says the company is now investigating the incident. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2YoQGIa

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News