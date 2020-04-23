Breaking News
Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Walmart mandating one-way aisles

News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) Walmart stores updated their response to the coronavirus pandemic by creating one-way aisles to encourage social distancing.

The single direction aisles are designed to increase social distancing, Walmart announced.

“One-way aisles are designed to increase social distancing and give customers more space on each aisle.”

The new measure starts Thursday at all Walmart stores.

New floor decals will be put in place to help indicate the correct traffic flow, Walmart announced.

Green ‘shop this way’ decals indicate you are traveling in the right direction.

Red, ‘do not shop this way’ decals indicate you are traveling in the wrong direction and must turn around.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News