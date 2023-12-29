WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Winds will start to turn more out of the west and southwest by Friday afternoon. The turning of the winds and ample sunshine will help to increase temperatures heading into the weekend. Friday afternoon highs will climb back up into the 50s with some upper 50s along the southern parts of Texoma.

Warm again for Saturday, December 30, as afternoon highs could increase into the low to mid-60s with mostly clear skies. Sunday will see a cold front just before the New Year’s Eve celebrations ring in 2024.

Temperatures around midnight Sunday will be into the mid-30s so keep that extra layer handy if you are planning on staying out to welcome 2024.

Some isolated rain chances will return to the forecast by the middle of next week.