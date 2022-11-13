WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man that was arrested for allegedly selling Fentanyl to undercover cops. He was also charged with aggravated robbery. A recently released arrest warrant gives new details about what happened.

Gonzales

Wichita Falls Police arrested Justin Solomon Gonzales on Thursday, Nov 10, 2022. He was charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Substance, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. He also had an arrest warrrant for Aggravated Robbery.

According to the arrest warrant, on Nov. 4, 2022, WFFD officers were sent to a report of gunfire in the 1800 block of Pearl Avenue.

The victim, the owner of a cellphone repair and resale store, told them he was contacted via his business social media by a woman who wanted to buy three iPhone and chargers. He said they agreed to meet at an address on Pearl Avenue.

The victim said he was met by a man and a woman. While he talked to them, a third person came up from behind carrying a duffle bag with an assault rifle in it. The victim said before he could act, the suspect pulled the rifle.

The victim said he tried to run but fell and the armed suspect jammed the barrel of the gun against his head.

Believing his life was in danger, the victim pulled his concealed weapon and fired it at the suspect before fleeing. When the victim and police went back to the scene, the iPhones and chargers were gone.

During the investigation, a credible source told police Gonzales admitted stealing three iPhones from someone.

On Nov. 10, Gonzales was arrested for an unrelated narcotic offense. During the investigation Gonzales admitted he was involved in the robbery. He said he and the female suspect contacted the victim while a third person armed with a rifle forced him to give up the phones.

A couple of days after the robbery, the armed suspect showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck. He told police he was injured in a drive by shooting. Gonzales said the shooting actually happened during the robbery.

Gonzales also faces drug charges after he reportedly sold Fentanyl laced pills to undercover police officers. His bond for the robbery was set at $100,000. His total bond was $175,000.

The two other suspects have been named but not charged. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.