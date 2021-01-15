Washington DC ramps up security ahead of Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — With just days to go until President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Washington, D.C., is stepping up security, with thousands of National Guard troops standing by to protect the presidential swearing-in.

Mayor Muriel Bowser encouraged residents to enjoy the inauguration virtually on Jan. 20, but she advised those in the district to be mindful of their surroundings.

“We want you to be vigilant. Look around yourselves and when you’re out and about. And if you see something, absolutely say something,” Bowser said

“I think this is probably the safest place in the country to be right now,” Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) said Wednesday.



Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle plan to be at Biden’s inauguration, but some have their concerns after the Capitol was breached by a pro-Trump mob.



“These violent far-right-wing White Supremacists will come back with guns,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said Thursday.



President Donald Trump said in a video address late Wednesday, “I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week.”



President Trump told his supporters to avoid violence in the days ahead: “It must stop.”



But Washington isn’t taking any chances.

Members of the National Guard are securing the area around the Capitol. Their numbers only expected to increase in the days ahead.

“As the President made clear yesterday we are committed to an orderly transition and to a safe Inauguration,” Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday afternoon.

Pence was briefed on the inauguration safety at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Thursday.

“Nearly 200 agencies have come together to ensure the security, safety of government officials, facilities and general public,” Pete Gaynor, FEMA Administrator added.

Pence plans to attend the inauguration this Wednesday to ensure a peaceful transition.