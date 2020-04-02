1  of  5
Breaking News
Sen. Cornyn: WF to receive $733K COVID-19 recovery grant Officials announce first fatality linked to COVID-19 in Stephens Co. Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche County, total now 27 Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Lawton shooting Henrietta 8-year-old dies awaiting COVID-19 test results
1  of  2
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing KFDX 3 News at 5 p.m.
1  of  23
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association

2020 presidential campaign continues, even during COVID-19 pandemic

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Even though presidential candidates are no longer shaking hands and kissing babies, the race for the White House hasn’t stopped.

Trump campaign press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, says the campaign is now focused on reaching voters online.

The Trump campaign says its online campaign reached more than one million viewers this week.

Meanwhile, the remaining Democratic challengers — former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders — are also changing their approach.

“I’m sitting in my basement,” Biden said. “There is a television studio set up down here and I’m being told by the people who run this thing for me and staff that millions of people, over 20 — 30 million people now have heard what I’m saying.”

And it’s not just the presidential candidates adjusting to this new platform.

Lawmakers across the country are finding new ways to reach voters.

Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd isn’t running for re-election, but he says everyone in office is trying new strategies.

“I’m going to do some Facebook lives, I’ll do some tele-town halls, you know continue to interact with folks on social media,” Hurd said.

McEnany says while you might not see anyone going door-to-door, those same volunteers are making campaign calls from home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News