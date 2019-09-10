50 attorneys general targeting Google in antitrust investigation

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — A massive investigation is now underway, and its target is Google.

On Monday, 50 attorneys general announced their effort to figure out whether Google has violated antitrust laws.

The tech giant is under fire for allegedly putting its own business above consumers’ rights.

“The internet is the superhighway of information and what we have found is that Google, the giant company Google, is the one that is directing most, if not all, of the traffic, on this highway,” said Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.

The attorneys general from all but two states, Democrats and Republicans, launched the investigation.

“An investigation to determine whether Google’s business practices are unlawful and anti-competitive,” said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

The concern is that Google controls too much of the online advertising market.

The attorneys general said Google crushes its competitors and pushes consumers to results that benefit Google more than it benefits its users.

“We want to make sure that the internet has competition, and more importantly, we want to make sure we’re preserving innovation,” Hill said.

But while 50 attorneys general are leading the effort, not everyone is on board, and that includes some who advocate on behalf of the tech industry itself.

“This is going to be a witch hunt that ends up wasting taxpayer dollars,” said Carl Szabo, of NetChoice.

Szabo said other websites like Amazon and Yelp are proof that consumers have options to find what they need online.

“It’s hard to see how you have direct competitors being monopolies in a market,” he said.

The investigation is now still preliminary, and a final result will likely take a while.

“Success looks like when what is offered to our consumers and our citizens is a fair marketplace,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The attorneys general said they have already served Google with subpoenas to start the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem"

Suicide Prevention at Sheppard AFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention at Sheppard AFB"

MSU cycling team recognized for continued success by commissioners court

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU cycling team recognized for continued success by commissioners court"

Cafe con Leche: helping first-generation students understand the importance of post-secondary education

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cafe con Leche: helping first-generation students understand the importance of post-secondary education"

Shift changes approved for Wichita County Jail, helping address retention and overtime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shift changes approved for Wichita County Jail, helping address retention and overtime"

Food shortages at area food bank affecting local non-profit pantries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food shortages at area food bank affecting local non-profit pantries"

Name of Altus shooting victim released

Thumbnail for the video titled "Name of Altus shooting victim released"

Graham murder/suicide is being investigated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham murder/suicide is being investigated"

Suspicious Yale Ave fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspicious Yale Ave fire"

Teenager yard work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teenager yard work"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-9-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-9-19"

Name contest to benefit Red River CASA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Name contest to benefit Red River CASA"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News