Breaking News
WFPD Serves multiple search warrants on illicit massage parlors

Amid impeachment inquiry, USMCA supporters push ahead

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Republicans say they fear the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada will go to the wayside since Democrats are launching a full impeachment inquiry into the president.

Supporters of USMCA, which would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, say it will open billions in new partnerships for U.S. farmers and create thousands of new jobs.

David Salmonsen of the American Farm Bureau Federation says even amid an impeachment frenzy, he hopes the USMCA is still on track to pass.

“I think everybody knows that this is something that needs to get done,” he said. “It’s a very noisy time. But we’ve seen this before and legislation has gotten done. You know, this has been negotiated. It’s done — it’s ready to go.”

The trade deal has growing support from Republicans and some Democratic proponents.

But other Democrats are still calling for a better deal that includes stronger labor rules in Mexico and safeguards to keep the cost of prescription drugs from rising.

President Donald Trump warned the investigation could derail the new trade deal.

“I don’t think Nancy Pelosi is going to have any time to sign it,” Trump said. “She’s wasting her time”

Republicans Senators like Joni Ernst of Iowa are urging Democrats not to get distracted.

“This isn’t about politics. This is about the American people,” Ernst said.

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted the inquiry won’t slow down trade talks.

“We’re moving ahead on a United States Mexico Canada trade deal,” she said.

Democrats are continuing active trade talks at the White House.

USMCA supporters are hoping the deal is signed by Thanksgiving.

“It’s time to harvest the USMCA,” Salmonsen said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Fashion Night Out 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fashion Night Out 2019"

Magic Massage Parlor Bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Massage Parlor Bust"

21st annual march for Jesus

Thumbnail for the video titled "21st annual march for Jesus"

College admissions scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "College admissions scam"

Birthdays 9-27-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 9-27-19"

Little girl meets trooper who saved her life

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little girl meets trooper who saved her life"

Flu Season is almost here

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Season is almost here"

UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff in WF"

MSU enrollment numbers down, retention rate increases

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU enrollment numbers down, retention rate increases"

Joseph Robeson announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Position 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joseph Robeson announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Position 1"

Alzheimer's Association invites Texomans to walk for a cause this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Association invites Texomans to walk for a cause this weekend"

Silent sinus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent sinus"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News