Biden continues campaign to get people vaccinated

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden is continuing his public messaging campaign to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

He says the country is well on its way to meeting its goal of administering 200 million shots within his first 100 days in office.

But he says millions more must get vaccinated to combat a rise in infections and to ultimately beat the pandemic.

“Wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance,” Biden said. “Tell all your friends.”

Biden stopped by a Virginia vaccination site Tuesday to encourage all Americans to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

He said with 150 million Americans already receiving a shot, he’s optimistic the country is on the right track. By April 19, all adults will be eligible to get in line.

“Everyone’s going to be able to do this before the month is out,” Biden said.

Vice President Kamala Harris also hit the road Tuesday and visited a vaccine site in Chicago.

“Please tell all your friends, tell your aunties and uncles and your grandparents,” Harris said. “Let’s just all do what we need to do to be healthy.”

The push comes as top White House health officials say infection rates have increased for four straight weeks.

“Worst thing we can do right now would be to mistake progress for victory,” said Andy Slavitt, senior White House pandemic advisor.

Recent data shows vaccine hesitancy can be highest among rural Republicans, which is why Republicans like Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis are urging their constituents to sign up.

“Please go get the vaccines, we’ve seen that they’re safe,” Davis said. “And let’s get us opened back up.”

Biden says once the U.S. is adequately vaccinated he hopes to send vaccines to underdeveloped countries.