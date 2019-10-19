Bill would require companies to disclose job locations

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The House passed a bill aimed at reducing the amount of U.S. jobs sent overseas.

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa’s, plan would require annual, public disclosure by U.S. businesses of where employees are located.

“We have to do everything we can to keep jobs here,” Axne said.

Axne says her bill will hold businesses accountable by helping the public track where jobs are based and when they move.

Last year, Wells Fargo laid off 400 employees in her district. The company re-located the jobs to India.

“They are disappointed. I think in many cases, they feel betrayed,” Axne said.

However, Republicans say the plan won’t accomplish the intended goal and will instead hurt the economy by stifling U.S. businesses.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-MI, says the “deeply flawed” bill won’t help workers.

“This does nothing to help the United States become more competitive,” he said. “Once again, we are using the massive power of the federal government to bully companies.”

On Friday, the bill passed the Democrat-controlled House with little GOP support. However, the bill may be dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled senate.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is pushing a version of the bill. In a statement, he says he “hopes Mitch McConnell won’t let this sit in his legislative graveyard.”

