1  of  78
Closings & Delays
Anchor Baptist-WF Archer City Church of Christ Archer City ISD Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Bible Baptist Church - WF Calvary Baptist Church-Graham Central Baptist Church - Burkburnett Children Come First Day Care Childrens Learning Center Christ Academy City View ISD Crowell ISD District Court, 30th District Court, 89th Duncan Public Schools Electra ISD Fairway Baptist Church Faith Center-Graham Faith Village Church of Christ First Baptist Church--Jolly First Christian Church WF First Presbyterian Church--W.F. Foundations of Texoma God's Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Grace Baptist Church-WF Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Green Door Senior Center Harrold ISD Henrietta Church of Christ Henrietta City Offices Henrietta Cowboy Church Heritage Assembly of God Church--WF Holliday Senior Center Hospice Wings of Hope Interfaith Outreach Services Jan Lee Baptist Church--Burkburnett Jefferson Street Baptist Church Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Legacy Church of God Liberty Baptist Church Midwestern State University Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church--WF Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD Nortex Regional Planning Commission Olney ISD Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Overcoming Word Praise Center Pacific Avenue Baptist Church--Iowa Park Perrin-Whitt ISD Petrolia CISD Prairie Valley ISD Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Service Center River Assembly of God-Burk Seymour ISD Southside Youth Senter Tenth and Broad Church of Christ The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD Trinity United Methodist Church, WF United Regional Outpatient Rehab Vernon College Vernon ISD Wichita County Courthouse Wichita Falls Country Chapel Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Word of Grace Church - Iowa Park YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young County courthouse

California lawmakers respond as impeachment trial comes to end in Senate

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – With an acquittal in the U.S. Senate, President Trump’s defenders in Congress say it’s time to move on.

“Today the president will be acquitted for life. I hope the Democrats will finally end their desire to impeach this president,” Representative Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said. 

California Republican Kevin McCarthy says Democrats, preoccupied with impeachment, wasted their moment in control of the house.

Even as the impeachment trial reaches its end, McCarthy continued to attack its beginning.

“It was the thinnest, the fastest, pure politics at every stretch,” McCarthy said. 

But Democrats in the Senate say it won’t be so easy to forget the impeachment trial and move on. 

They say Republican’s failure to act now will have repercussions for the office of the presidency in the future.

“Future Presidents of the United States will be emboldened to abuse their power knowing there will be no consequence,” Senator Kamala Harris, D-California, said. 

Without hearing from witnesses, California Senator Kamala Harris says history will consider this trial incomplete.

“He’s going to escape accountability because a majority of senators have decided to let him,” Harris said. 

“Right now there’s only one functional party and there’s a cult of the president. And that’s a dangerous situation for the country to be in,” Representative Adam Schiff, D-California, said. 

Congressman and impeachment manager Adam Schiff says the impeachment team did all they could to make their case.

He says senators will have to live with their votes and answer to their voters.

“I would say look to the best of ourselves, do what’s right. And hold your representatives accountable if they don’t,” Schiff said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News