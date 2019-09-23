Climate change protestors disrupt D.C. morning commute

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Climate protestors caused traffic chaos Monday morning in the nation’s capital by blocking intersections across Washington, D.C.

All across the city, protests had traffic at a standstill.

“I took one person from Dupont Circle, it took me 40 minutes to get here,” one taxi driver said.

“Yeah, we might be disrupting business as usual today, but this is temporary but the crisis we’re facing is really real,” said protestor Chelsea Watson.

Some climate activists said disrupting the Monday morning commute is the only way they can make lawmakers understand the importance of the changing climate.

“It’s critically important for the future generations,” said protestor Cindy Piester.

Piester came to D.C. from California.

When asked if she thought the protests made an impact, Piester responded, “Well, the thing is, we have to try.”

With the House of Representatives out of session and the Senate not convening until Monday afternoon, many of the lawmakers they were hoping to sway weren’t even in D.C.

And the president? He’s in New York for the U.N. General Assembly.

Paki Wieland, Protestor> “One of the things we’ve done is talk to people who have been held up, and by and large, they are very supportive,” said protestor Paki Wieland.

Drivers, though, were mostly frustrated.

“It’s taken me about an hour and a half,” said driver Adrienne King of her normally 10-minute commute.

President Trump did go to a climate summit meeting at the U.N. General Assembly Monday, but demonstrators said his administration — and Congress — need to prioritize fixing the changing climate.

“I love this planet, it’s so beautiful, and I see what’s happening to it,” Wieland said.

Despite the largely peaceful nature of the protests, police said 32 people were arrested.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Organizers anxiously anticipate Fashion Night Out 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Organizers anxiously anticipate Fashion Night Out 2019"

Charity organizer speaks out on robbery and kid carnival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity organizer speaks out on robbery and kid carnival"

Graham city councilors accept bid for renovations to the American Legion Building to house City Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham city councilors accept bid for renovations to the American Legion Building to house City Hall"

Wichita County Commissioners approve 2020 budget and tax rate increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita County Commissioners approve 2020 budget and tax rate increase"

Cats love their owners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cats love their owners"

Tik Tok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tik Tok"

Altus man arrested in connection with shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altus man arrested in connection with shooting"

Social media depression

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social media depression"

iPhone 11 tests

Thumbnail for the video titled "iPhone 11 tests"

WF WALK to END Alzheimer's

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF WALK to END Alzheimer's"

Raise the woof

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raise the woof"

Imperfect Produce

Thumbnail for the video titled "Imperfect Produce"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News