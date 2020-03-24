1  of  3
Clinical trials underway for drugs that show promise fighting coronavirus

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – With no known cure for the coronavirus, the Food and Drug Administration is ramping up its efforts.

“We’re working around the clock,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said.

Dr. Hahn says they’re collecting data to help make important calls on new treatments for Americans. He says they’ve had clinical trials on an experimental anti-viral drug called “remdesivir” to fight off COVID-19.

“One of the things that will be coming out this week is what we call an expanded access protocol which is the ability to provide that to the larger group of patients,” Hahn said.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump tweeted about drugs he said should be “put to use immediately,” calling them “game-changers.”

Nexstar DC correspondent Kellie Meyer asked Dr. Hahn if there’s a danger sharing unproven information with millions of Twitter followers.

“This is an individual doctor-patient decision,” he said.

Hahn says there is some laboratory data showing the anti-malaria drugs – chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine – can be beneficial for COVID-19 patients. But he says the FDA still needs more.

“We really do need the data and the science to figure out the question – is it the right treatment for every patient?” he said.

Dr. Hahn is optimistic the right treatment will be found.

“I’m a cancer doctor and hope is so important. I have great hope for this,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

