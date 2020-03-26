Breaking News
WF City Council calls emergency meeting Friday to discuss shelter in place
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Cuomo on funding for New York from COVID-19 relief bill: ‘It’s a drop in the bucket’

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package late Wednesday night, steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Included in the relief package is $5 billion in funding for New York, which has already seen nearly 30,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

But that funding, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, is nowhere near enough for the Empire State.

“It’s a drop in the bucket,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo expressed disappointment over the funding Thursday, adding that the virus has already cost New York between $10-15 billion in lost tax revenue.

“I find it irresponsible, I find it reckless,” he said of the funding. “This is the time for governmental leaders to stop making excuses and just do your job.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said he understands Cuomo’s concerns at the state level regarding the funding, but that isn’t the only federal assistance on its way.

“New York will get over $100 billion in this bill,” Schumer said. “It will be money for the hospitals, money for the small businesses, money for the government.”

Despite Cuomo’s concerns over the lack of aid to state governments, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said Congress is already working on another bill addressing those concerns.

“We’re still going to need to have more money for state and local government and municipalities and the rest,” Pelosi said.

“There’s already talk about a fourth stimulus package looking at how we can help local governments and states across the country,” Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-New York, added. “I think that if New York continues to be the epicenter they’re going to see more funding through that as well.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News