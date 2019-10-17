DACA recipients in limbo as deportation threat looms

Washington-DC

by: Alexandra Limon

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — DACA recipients are living in turmoil not knowing whether they will soon face deportation but the Supreme Court case could take months to be resolved.

Norma Ramirez is one of the plaintiffs in the case who visited the Capitol on Thursday. She’s pursuing her Ph.D. and is only able to do so because of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program known as DACA.

“I chose to be in this lawsuit because I know what it’s like to be undocumented,” Ramirez said.

The plaintiffs are suing the Trump administration over the decision to end DACA. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in their case next month.

Ramirez is just one of roughly 700,000 young people living in limbo over the impending threat of losing their legal immigration status in just weeks or months.

“I think we have a chance to prevail,” said Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL). “If we don’t prevail, God forbid, I’m hoping there will be some emergency action taken by Congress.”

Democratic Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to take up the American Dream and Promise Act which was passed by the House in June.

DACA supporters rally outside of the White House in Washington, D.C. (NEXSTAR)

The bill would provide a path to permanent residency for Dreamers.

“They work hard on their grades, they’re involved in the community, they’re helping their families,” Wyden said.

Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett does not support permanent protections for DACA recipients but agreed the uncertainty is a problem.

“We need to get that finally resolved and just decided one way or the other,” Burchett said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Durbin thinks there is enough bipartisan support for the bill in the Senate but he admitted the real challenge will be getting President Trump on board, saying, “It’s a long shot.”

