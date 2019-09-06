Federal workers’ union files lawsuit over use of political speech on the job

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the union representing the largest group of federal workers, is suing a government agency over rules regarding political speech while on the job.

The Office of Special Counsel (which has nothing to do with Robert Mueller) enforces the Hatch Act, which says federal employees cannot engage in “political activity” while on duty.

The union claims it’s a violation of members’ free speech while the OSC says it’s important to build a fence between government and politics.

“Grumbling about the boss is kind of universal, wherever you work,” AFGE assistant general counsel Ward Morrow said.

But for federal employees, it’s not so simple, according to Morrow.

“Unfortunately, in this situation, grumbling about the boss means you’re grumbling about the president of the United States,” he said.

In 1939, Congress passed the Hatch Act, which restricts the political activities of government workers.

Erica Hamrick with the Office of Special Counsel is responsible for enforcing that law.

“They can’t engage in any kind of political activity while they’re on duty or at work,” she explained. “They can’t use their official position to help a political party.”

Recently, Hamrick’s office got even more specific, telling federal employees not to express opinions on presidential impeachment or use the hashtag “#resist” or the word “resistance” while at work, wearing a government uniform, or on government property.

The AFGE, the union representing the largest group of federal workers, thinks that’s unconstitutional and filed a lawsuit.

“This goes into freedom of expression of employees,” Morrow said. “It gets into a real gray area and for federal employees, their job could be at stake.”

Hamrick wouldn’t comment on the pending litigation but said if federal employees remain non-partisan on the job, they won’t get into trouble.

“People are working for the government based on their merit, they’re doing their job in a neutral fashion, and they’re not going to lose their job just because there’s a new president in town,” she said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Petrolia CISD officials educate parents on vape pens after modified vape goes viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petrolia CISD officials educate parents on vape pens after modified vape goes viral"

Lawton mayor responds to council member's felony embezzlement charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton mayor responds to council member's felony embezzlement charge"

WF firefighters honored, fire station decommissioned in ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF firefighters honored, fire station decommissioned in ceremony"

WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire"

WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire"

QHS opens coffee bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "QHS opens coffee bar"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19"

August job report

Thumbnail for the video titled "August job report"

American soldier dies in war, killed in car bomb

Thumbnail for the video titled "American soldier dies in war, killed in car bomb"

Philippine officials arrest American woman for attempting to steal a baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Philippine officials arrest American woman for attempting to steal a baby"

Death of Kylie Rae Harris

Thumbnail for the video titled "Death of Kylie Rae Harris"

WFISD officials see enrollment increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD officials see enrollment increase"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News