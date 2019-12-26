GOP’s Murkowski ‘disturbed’ by McConnell coordinating trial with White House

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democratic lawmakers continue to defend House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to hold on to the articles of impeachment and now some Republicans are concerned the Senate majority leader won’t hold a fair trial.

Democrats say they need assurances from Sen. Mitch McConnell (G-KY) before they’ll allow the impeachment process to move forward.

“To conduct a trial in a dignified and open and fair fashion,” said Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI). “So when he’s willing to do that, then obviously we will appoint managers and send that information — the articles — over.”

Kildee says knowing the process will help the House of Representatives pick the right house managers who will be responsible for presenting the case against President Trump. Kildee says McConnell has a responsibility to keep the process fair.

“Whether he’s made his mind up or not, he has a responsibility to conduct the trial in a way that allows the facts to be heard and allows others to make up their own minds even if his is closed,” Kildee said.

McConnell said last week there’s zero chance Trump will be removed from office and that he’s coordinating his plans for the trial with the White House.

“When I heard that, I was disturbed,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).

Murkowski is considered to be a swing vote in the Senate.

She says McConnell should not be working hand-in-glove with the person on trial.

“To do impartial justice under the Constitution and the law, then I need to be able to sit back and look at both sides of this,” she said.

Meanwhile, the president continues to lash out at Pelosi and Democrats for what he called in a tweet on Thursday a “bogus impeachment scam.”