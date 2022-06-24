WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Security is ramped up Friday night in Washington following the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion rights.

Moments after the supreme court issued its long-expected abortion ruling, a crowd grew outside the fenced court building to protest outside the court — including some members of congress.

“Protest peacefully,” said President Joe Biden on Friday, “Violence is never acceptable.”

He was calling on abortion rights supporters to remain calm following the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., says that while he understands the blowback, protestors should take their rage to the polls.

Capitol police have increased security and say they are working closely with Supreme Court Police and local law enforcement to keep the area around the court and Capitol safe.

But some Republican lawmakers say they remain concerned about the safety of the conservative Supreme Court justices.

On Friday, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, sent a letter to the Department of Justice and Homeland Security asking they “ensure that the court and justices’ families are protected from pro-abortion violent extremist groups.”

Republican Senators Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., say the danger is real.

“Whatever the Supreme Court justices and their families need to be safe we need to do that,” said Marshall.

“We’ve had an assassination attempt against a Supreme Court justice. It doesn’t get more violent that,” Hawley said.

Last week, President Biden signed bipartisan legislation to expand supreme court security. U.S. marshals are currently protecting each justice and their families.