Officers, civilians receive honors for actions during August mass shootings

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — President Trump presented the Medal of Valor to six Dayton police officers and gave Certificates of Commendation to five civilians involved in the El Paso shooting last month.

Lieutenant Governor of Ohio Jon Husted says when a gunman opened fire in downtown Dayton, killing nine people, these six police officers didn’t hesitate.

“They ran to the situation, they took down the gunman,” said Husted.

Trump also recognized five civilians for their courage when a gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart.

“When the murderer burst into the entrance. She quickly gathered customers from the lobby and led them to refrigerators and other hiding places,” said Trump.

The President presented them with Certificates of Commendation, saying that when evil showed its face in Dayton and El Paso, Americans of all walks of life rose up.

