Parkland survivor visits Capitol Hill to discuss school safety with Congress

Washington-DC

by: Jessi Turnure

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – A Parkland, Florida high school shooting survivor came to Capitol Hill this week to demand that Congress take action against gun violence.

While gun control measures remain stalled by partisan disagreements, members from both parties seem able to agree on efforts to improve school security. But the studentS and lawmakers were at odds over one proposal in particular.

It’s a measure a handful of states, including Florida, have already passed. Some in Congress want to see it nationwide.

“I would not be here if not for the horrendous events that took place February 14, 2018,” said Lauren Hogg.

Sixteen-year-old Lauren Hogg survived the Parkland, Florida high school shooting, but 14 of her classmates and three of her teachers did not.

Members of Congress asked Hogg to talk to them about school safety.

“Do you think we’ve done enough? Congress?” a lawmaker asked.

“I mean, I think if you’ve done enough, we wouldn’t have to be here having this conversation today,” Hogg said.

Hogg listened as lawmakers debated how to do more to prevent school shootings. Mississippi Congressman Mike Guest wants to allow school employees to carry guns.

“They must undergo background checks. There must be psychiatric evaluations. There also must be specific training by law enforcement,” said Guest.

