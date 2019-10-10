Pres. Trump says he won’t be accept anything less than a ‘big’ China trade deal — but it’s unlikely

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Trade talks between the U.S. and China are resuming in Washington on Thursday and negotiators say they are hopeful to strike some sort of a deal before the next tariffs on Chinese imports take effect next week.

While a partial agreement is the most realistic outcome, President Trump says he won’t be satisfied with anything less than a “big deal.”

Jeff Moon, former assistant U.S. Trade Representative for China, says the only way to win is to play tough.

“If you show China you are a pushover,” says Moon. “You will be pushed over. However, just mere threats and insults are not enough. And insults are particularly counterproductive.”

Moon says the U.S. and China need to focus on mending their rocky relationship — and fast.

Next week the Trump Administration is scheduled to increase the tariff rate on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports to 30%. Another round of tariffs is also set to take effect in December.

Trump teased the trade talks Thursday morning on Twitter, saying “Big day of negotiations with China. They want to make a deal, but do I?”

Policy analyst Riley Walters, with the Heritage Foundation, says the best case scenario is a “skinny deal” — one that pauses any talks of tariffs for now.

“I do think the President is interested in a trade deal,” says Walters. “But these are still just pause in tariffs, and so what I am hoping for is that again sometime next year there is going to be a deal that removes — eventually removes all the tariffs.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Former Arizona official accused of illegally bringing pregnant women into the U.S. to give birth, then pressuring them into illegal adoptions.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Arizona official accused of illegally bringing pregnant women into the U.S. to give birth, then pressuring them into illegal adoptions."

Friends purchase billboard overlooking coworkers office for massive birthday prank.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friends purchase billboard overlooking coworkers office for massive birthday prank."

Memory Card Murder: Woman makes shocking discovery of SD card containing video of a homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Card Murder: Woman makes shocking discovery of SD card containing video of a homicide"

Family reunited with toddler taken from their Orlando apartment at gunpoint earlier this week.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family reunited with toddler taken from their Orlando apartment at gunpoint earlier this week."

Tray’vean Jones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tray’vean Jones"

SENSETIVE CONTENT WARNING- Prosecutors: 16-year-old stabbed newborn

Thumbnail for the video titled "SENSETIVE CONTENT WARNING- Prosecutors: 16-year-old stabbed newborn"

An 8-year-old Colorado boy comes back from a summer at Grandma's house with a new talent after Grandma introduced him to Bob Ross.

Thumbnail for the video titled "An 8-year-old Colorado boy comes back from a summer at Grandma's house with a new talent after Grandma introduced him to Bob Ross."

CFA employee Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "CFA employee Virginia"

PlayStation 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "PlayStation 5"

Uber Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber Pets"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-10-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-10-19"

City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel

Thumbnail for the video titled "City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News