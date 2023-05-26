WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden honored the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament winners UConn Huskies at the White House Friday.

“This team is proof that there’s no quit in UConn,” Biden said. “Just like there’s no quit in America. None.”

UConn won its fifth national title as it topped San Diego State 76-59 in April.

The president highlighted the Huskies’ ability to defy expectations, noting less than 3% of brackets had UConn taking home the national championship trophy.

“You’re a fourth seed, and you won every single game by double-digits and the final blowout of the fifth national championship,” Biden said. “Congratulations, Congratulations. Nothing like a comeback, man.”

This is the fifth White House visit for the UConn’s men’s team since 1999, and the Huskies have now met four of the last five presidents.

“When I committed to UConn, I definitely thought about winning a national championship, but I didn’t think about the other things that come along with it, like being apart of a day like this,” said UConn guard and co-team captain Andre Jackson.

Players said they’re honored to continue the tradition.

“It was definitely surreal being in the same room as the president, him shaking my hand, and talking to me,” Jackson said.

Even though some of his players had already declared for the NBA draft, Huskies coach Dan Hurley won’t rule out a triumphant return to the White House next year.

“Getting back here to D.C., Hurley said, “we may have a pretty good chance, as good a chance as a lot of other of the top teams.”

The president also honored the 2023 women’s champions LSU Tigers in a separate ceremony.