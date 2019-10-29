Breaking News
City leaders explain siren concerns in Wichita Falls

Report: Immigrants are an economic benefit to the U.S.

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — A new independent report out says immigrants to the U.S. are an economic benefit and should not be stopped from coming here by the Trump Administration’s public charge proposal.

That policy would make it more difficult for immigrants to get Green Cards if they can’t prove they won’t become dependent on government assistance.

The new report, published Tuesday by the pro-immigrant One Nation Commission, said immigrants use fewer public benefits than native-born citizens and complement the nation’s existing workforce.

“This report actually illustrates the vital and exponential returns that immigrants bring to our economy and our society,” said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Ca.).

The report wasn’t sanctioned or funded by Congress but has the support of several Democratic House lawmakers.

“The report conclusively shows that Trump must stop his assault on immigrant communities and abandon his cruel, and it is cruel, public charge proposal,” Lee said.

Under the Public Charge rule, immigrants have to prove they can come to the U.S. without relying on public benefits like Medicaid or food assistance.

“If implemented, this rule will make it significantly more difficult for individuals to get green cards,” said Rep. Judy Chu (D-Ca.).

Earlier this month, the proposal was blocked by a federal court injunction and will likely be decided by the Supreme Court next year.

“I can’t think of a situation where we didn’t ultimately prevail,” said Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Customs and Immigration Services, earlier this month about the injunction.

When asked for a response Tuesday, a USCIS official said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

“It is Congress’ constitutional duty to write our immigration laws and to ensure that they are equitable to all individuals,” Lee said.

But until the White House and Congress agree to address the issue, any movement is unlikely.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Lipsync Battle Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lipsync Battle Fundraiser"

A woman found dead near a Cincinnati high school has been identified as 18-year-old Baylee Wall, one of two suspects in a hotel robbery in Alabama.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A woman found dead near a Cincinnati high school has been identified as 18-year-old Baylee Wall, one of two suspects in a hotel robbery in Alabama."

Gender reveal deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gender reveal deaths"

K9 stabbed

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 stabbed"

"Incomprehensible" - Child rapist mistakenly set free

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Incomprehensible" - Child rapist mistakenly set free"

Birthdays 10-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-29-19"

Tennessee man sues for $5,000 in damages after repeatedly being denied the fast food chain's sold-out sandwich.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee man sues for $5,000 in damages after repeatedly being denied the fast food chain's sold-out sandwich."

Vernon College job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon College job fair"

Furnace heating tips and safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furnace heating tips and safety"

Bowie City Council Precinct 2 race in full-swing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie City Council Precinct 2 race in full-swing"

WF man dead after fatal wreck

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man dead after fatal wreck"

Crime Stoppers: Ron Davidson cold case homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: Ron Davidson cold case homicide"