WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congressional Republicans held a remote hearing on crime in the United States Tuesday in Chicago where they placed blame on policies created by Democrats.

During the hearing, those in attendance heard from Gianno Caldwell, a Fox News political analyst whose younger brother, Christian, was shot and killed last year in Chicago.

“Christian will never have the opportunity to go to college,” Caldwell said. “Shot down in the street by a stranger when a group of men stepped out of a black SUV and fired into a crowd.”

He alongside former police officers claimed that Democrats’ policies on crime have only added fuel to the fire. One officer who spoke, Carlos Yanez, retired after he was wounded in a 2021 shooting. Yanez was especially critical of Illinois’ decision to end cash bail and the city of Chicago’s decision to restrict foot chases for law enforcement.

“Stop coddling criminals and hold them accountable,” Yanez said.

Among the congressional leaders at the hearing, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) led the discussions.

“Innocent people in Chicago are victimized by a justice system that cares more about political correctness than punishing the criminals,” he said.

No Democrats were present at the hearing but several did make comments on them. Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (IL-09) said that Republicans have “no business being in Chicago” as the country heads toward a government shutdown.

Illinois’ Democratic Senator Dick Durbin also accused Republicans of using law enforcement as political pawns on social media.

Last week, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said that the city is working with the White House to help tackle the root causes of gun violence.

“Mental health is a big deal for everyone we also have to make sure that we’re investing in people and we’re investing in our economy,” Johnson said.