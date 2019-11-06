Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Schiff: Public impeachment hearings to start

Washington-DC

Testimonies from ambassadors William Taylor and George Kent will be heard November 13

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democratic lawmakers revealed Wednesday public hearings will begin next week in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

“Beginning with the testimony of Ambassador Taylor and Ambassador Kent on Wednesday we will have Ambassador Yovonavitch testify on Friday,” said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Lawmakers are grappling with a stunning turn of events. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland submitted a letter to Congress saying he now remembers a conversation he had with an aid to Ukraine’s president.

Sondland wrote, “I said that resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks.”

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said that’s an admission of a quid pro quo — something President Trump denies.

“His defense in case anyone hasn’t noticed is now on the floor, it’s crumbled,” said Connolly.

But Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said he doesn’t care what Sondland admitted to.

“That’s his opinion, all I can say is that the president of the Ukraine didn’t believe that. The president of the United States on the phone call didn’t say that,” said Graham.

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) said there’s only one person’s testimony he believes.

“The definitive account on all this is Ambassador Volker,” said Jordan.

Kurt Volker was the special envoy to Ukraine during the events this summer. Transcripts show he told lawmakers the president’s call was “unfortunate” and “explosive in our domestic politics.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Arrest in Eddie Donte Hill murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest in Eddie Donte Hill murder"

Sword believed to have been used in the Revolutionary War, then again by a future president during the War of 1812 found four decades after disappearing from a Cincinnati museum.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sword believed to have been used in the Revolutionary War, then again by a future president during the War of 1812 found four decades after disappearing from a Cincinnati museum."

Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend."

13-year-old murder suspect on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "13-year-old murder suspect on the run"

With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time.

Thumbnail for the video titled "With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time."

All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election

Thumbnail for the video titled "All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election"

Proposition results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposition results"

General election turnout

Thumbnail for the video titled "General election turnout"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19"

Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter."

Crime spree ends in MN home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime spree ends in MN home invasion"

6PM: Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "6PM: Election Coverage"