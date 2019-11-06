Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Senate confirms 150th Trump-nominated judge, Dems say they are unqualified

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The Senate has confirmed more than 150 conservative judges nominated by President Trump, and Senate Republicans say they are not done.

According to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Senate will keep processing lifetime appointments to the judiciary until Democrats want to tackle other business.

Joe Grogan, Director of the Domestic Policy Council at the White House, says the U.S. Senate has confirmed 158 federal judges nominated by the President. That’s nearly a quarter of all federal circuit court judges.

Grogan says the President’s impact on the courts will be his most lasting legacy because many of the nominees are for lifetime appointments.

“In some cases some of these judges will be on the bench for decades,” says Grogan.

Iowa State Senator Brad Zaun was at the White House for the celebration. He says the average age of the nominees is roughly 49 years-old.

“So these judges will have an impact on every Americans life for many generations,” says Zaun.

This concerns Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who says many of the president’s picks are unqualified.

“They hardly have a legislative accomplishment to name,” says Schumer.

But McConnell says Senate Republicans will keep filling up the federal benches, until Democrats agree to tackle other issues, like the expiring spending bill.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Arrest in Eddie Donte Hill murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest in Eddie Donte Hill murder"

Sword believed to have been used in the Revolutionary War, then again by a future president during the War of 1812 found four decades after disappearing from a Cincinnati museum.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sword believed to have been used in the Revolutionary War, then again by a future president during the War of 1812 found four decades after disappearing from a Cincinnati museum."

Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend."

13-year-old murder suspect on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "13-year-old murder suspect on the run"

With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time.

Thumbnail for the video titled "With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time."

All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election

Thumbnail for the video titled "All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election"

Proposition results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposition results"

General election turnout

Thumbnail for the video titled "General election turnout"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19"

Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter."

Crime spree ends in MN home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime spree ends in MN home invasion"

6PM: Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "6PM: Election Coverage"