1  of  78
Closings & Delays
Anchor Baptist-WF Archer City Church of Christ Archer City ISD Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Bible Baptist Church - WF Calvary Baptist Church-Graham Central Baptist Church - Burkburnett Children Come First Day Care Childrens Learning Center Christ Academy City View ISD Crowell ISD District Court, 30th District Court, 89th Duncan Public Schools Electra ISD Fairway Baptist Church Faith Center-Graham Faith Village Church of Christ First Baptist Church--Jolly First Christian Church WF First Presbyterian Church--W.F. Foundations of Texoma God's Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Grace Baptist Church-WF Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Green Door Senior Center Harrold ISD Henrietta Church of Christ Henrietta City Offices Henrietta Cowboy Church Heritage Assembly of God Church--WF Holliday Senior Center Hospice Wings of Hope Interfaith Outreach Services Jan Lee Baptist Church--Burkburnett Jefferson Street Baptist Church Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Legacy Church of God Liberty Baptist Church Midwestern State University Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church--WF Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD Nortex Regional Planning Commission Olney ISD Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Overcoming Word Praise Center Pacific Avenue Baptist Church--Iowa Park Perrin-Whitt ISD Petrolia CISD Prairie Valley ISD Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Service Center River Assembly of God-Burk Seymour ISD Southside Youth Senter Tenth and Broad Church of Christ The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD Trinity United Methodist Church, WF United Regional Outpatient Rehab Vernon College Vernon ISD Wichita County Courthouse Wichita Falls Country Chapel Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Word of Grace Church - Iowa Park YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young County courthouse

The end of the Trump impeachment trial — what now?

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — With a final vote, President Trump’s impeachment trial is over.

The Senate voted to clear him of both impeachment charges: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican voting to convict the President, saying, “What the President did was wrong, grievously wrong.”

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz says he looked at the facts and came to a different conclusion, a sentiment echoed by Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

“The evidence we’ve heard does not rise to the level of treason, bribery or other high crimes,” said Cornyn.

House Democrats argued that the President should be removed from office for pressuring the Ukrainian President to investigate Joe Biden, in exchange for military aid.

Texas Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia says her team from the House presented overwhelming evidence against the President. But she says the Senators already made up their minds.

“He’s abused his power,” said Garcia. “He has betrayed our national interest. He called a foreign government to try to cheat in an election. He got caught and then he tried to cover it up. That is behavior that is not acceptable.”

Some House Democrats say they plan to keep investigating Trump’s relationship with Ukraine, despite the acquittal, but Republicans say it’s time to put this in the past.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News