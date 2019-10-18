Breaking News
Police investigate robbery at Sikes Senter Mall

United States trade deal with Mexico, Canada could be nearing passage

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal may finally see its day on the house floor.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s almost ready to bring the USMCA to the House floor for a vote.

Pelosi says her top concern is enforcing the deal. But on Thursday the Mexican president reassured Pelosi that the country is ready to comply.

In a letter to Congress, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised to fully implement the labor reforms required under the agreement and that he hopes his pledge helps Congress move forward on the USMCA “as soon as possible.”

Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar met with the Mexican president last week. He says this letter is the missing puzzle piece hesitant Democrats need.

“The Mexican government is giving assurances that the money for the budget will be there to enforce the labor laws in Mexico,” said Cuellar.

But Texas Republican Congressman Kevin Brady says there’s no time to waste.

Brady says he’s hopeful a deal will happen by Thanksgiving because states like Texas that rely on trade with Mexico can’t wait any longer.

“No state will benefit more from the passage of this new agreement,” said Brady. “No state would be hurt more if it failed.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness"

Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son"

Duncan School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Duncan School Threat"

Sikes Senter Mall robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sikes Senter Mall robbery"

Horses help inmates struggling with anger and anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horses help inmates struggling with anger and anxiety"

Building a better guide dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Building a better guide dog"

Crash survivor spends week trapped in car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash survivor spends week trapped in car"

Man sets sit-up record on 70th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man sets sit-up record on 70th birthday"

Cancer fighters strike up friendship and create song writing duo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer fighters strike up friendship and create song writing duo"

President Trump's MAGA rally & presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's counter rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump's MAGA rally & presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's counter rally"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-18-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-18-19"

Orville Merritt scheduled to plead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Orville Merritt scheduled to plead"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News