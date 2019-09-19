Washington Monument opens to visitors

(NBC NEWS) — After a three-year closure, the Washington Monument is reopening to the public.

The 555-foot stone obelisk was closed in September 2016 in order to replace the aging elevator and upgrade security systems.

The monument will reopen to the public at noon today, and first lady Melania Trump is expected to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re just excited to open it again,” said National Park Service Spokesman Mike Litterst, during a Wednesday tour of the site. “The views from up here are like nothing else.”

