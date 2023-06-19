SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – A baby seal was spotted climbing from surfboard to surfboard near Pacific Beach in San Diego, riding the waves from above the water.

The pup can be seen wiggling onto the boards of surfers in drone footage obtained by KSWB Saturday.

SeaWorld, who was notified by the surfers after the seal first surfaced, sent a crew out to evaluate the pup. According to the theme park, the seal appeared healthy and was in the water when their team arrived.

A seal climbing onto a surfer’s board in Pacific Beach. (Courtesy of Edwin D. Hartel/@DroneDudeEd)

A seal on a surfer’s board in Pacific Beach. (Courtesy of Edwin D. Hartel/@DroneDudeEd)

A seal climbing onto a surfer’s board in Pacific Beach. (Courtesy of Edwin D. Hartel/@DroneDudeEd)

“There was no need to intervene as the pup also appeared to be old enough to care for itself,” SeaWorld said in a statement to KSWB.

The pup’s mother was not found by SeaWorld’s rescue team. Surfers in Pacific Beach said they believed the mom had been killed, however, the theme park said they have not received a report of a deceased seal in the area.

SeaWorld says that if a deceased animal is found along the beach, Southwest Fisheries Science Center or the San Diego Environment Services Dead Animal Removal offices can be contacted to pick up the animal.