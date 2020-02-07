WATCH: Grocery store brawl caught on camera

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/NBC News) — An all-out food fight at a Nashville, Tennessee grocery store was caught on camera Monday.

Amanda Cook was waiting in the check out line when the brawl began and a jug of juice flew past her.

 “Once the juice started flying, I was like, “Oh this is good!” Cook says.

Cook says the fight began after a 15-year-old girl appeared to believe a cashier was talking about her. She left, then came back into the store with another woman.

“It escalated really quickly,” Cook says.  

Read more: http://bit.ly/31BzKBj

