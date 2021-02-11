WATCH IT BACK: Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl championship with boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa was given the opportunity to party with the Lombardi the best way the city knows how – on the water.

The Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers were honored with a boat parade through the City of Tampa on Wednesday. The city said the parade would be a safe and socially-distant event, and masks would be required.

The parade started at 1 p.m. Buccaneers players and coaches – and, of course, the Lombardi Trophy – loaded up on boats at Armature Works and made their way down the Hillsborough River. The parade passed Julian B. Lane and Curtis Hixon parks before wrapping around Harbor Island and ending at Sparkman Wharf.

The Bucs were then honored with a celebration at Port Tampa Bay.

