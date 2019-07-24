WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller Congressional hearing

Robert Mueller

FILE – In this May 29, 2019, file photo, Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, about the Russia investigation. House Republicans are pledging tough questioning of special counsel Robert Mueller when he testifies before Congress this week as Democrats plan to air evidence of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump in a potentially last-ditch bid to impeach him. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — Wednesday, NBC will air former Special Counsel for the United States Department of Justice Robert Mueller’s congressional hearing live at 7:15 a.m.

You can watch live on Texoma’s Homepage and our Facebook page.

