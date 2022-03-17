LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of the Southwest will hold a press conference Thursday (noon central) after a fiery crash killed six student-athletes and a head coach.

A van carrying the university’s golf team crashed while headed home from a tournament in Midland Tuesday evening. A total of nine people died, and two survivors were airlifted to Lubbock in critical condition.

Texas DPS said for unknown reasons, the pickup truck drove into oncoming traffic and hit the van head-on. Both vehicles caught fire and burned.

Two survivors were taken to Lubbock for medical treatment in critical condition.

