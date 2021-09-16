WATCH: WFPD holds press conference on barricade turned fatal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper the 17-year-old who barricaded himself in his home at the 2500 block of 8th Street has died.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call for an assault Thursday, September 16 at about 7:39 a.m. in the 2500 block of 8th Street.

Around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a shots fired call was reported over police scanner. When a reporter arrived on scene witnesses said they heard nine gunshots.

According to authorities, a 17-year-old male came to the residence on 8th Street and hit his mother.