WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Body camera footage shows the dramatic moments after a toddler was found not breathing after being pulled from a lake.

Around 6:45 p.m. on June 18, Wagoner County deputies were called to the Wahoo Bay campground following reports of a possible drowning.

Deputy King and Deputy Lambert arrived at the scene within two minutes of the initial call.

When Deputy King arrived at the scene, he saw four people standing at the edge of the water and a small child lying on her back.

Officials learned that the child had been unconscious for about five minutes.

Immediately, Deputy King rolled the child onto her side and started patting her back, which led her to spit up fluid.

“I am extremely proud of my deputies actions and response to this incident. The deputies were on scene very quickly and started medical attention almost immediately. The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is beyond grateful that the fast response by all agencies resulted in the life of a young child being saved from a drowning. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family for a speedy recovery of the child,” said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott.

The child was ultimately flown to a Tulsa hospital where she is currently recovering from her injuries.