Breaking News
MSU invited to become part of Texas Tech institution

WATCH: Shirtless, barefoot man steals snow plow

News
Posted: / Updated:

MICHIGAN (WDIV) — A shirtless, barefoot man stole a running snowplow in Michigan Monday.

Dash camera footage shows 18-year-old Mario Nikprelaj jumping into the snowplow that was parked near an apartment complex in Shelby Township.

Police say Nikprelaj had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend and was kicked out of her car when things turned violent.

Little did he know his getaway truck had a dash camera and a GPS tracker.

The owner of the truck called police and Nikprelaj was eventually pulled over and arrested.

Nikprelaj is charged with unlawfully driving away in an automobile, domestic violence and a probation violation.

Read more: http://bit.ly/39ATSXf

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News