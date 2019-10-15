Water main break repaired

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Service was restored last night, October 14th at approximately 10:15 p.m. to the affected areas of Borland Road to Talley Lane.

The Water Distribution Division discovered a leak late Saturday evening. Crews worked to restore service as quickly as possible despite the major damage and extent of the leak, and the specific type of pipe required for repairs that had to be brought in.

If citizens are still experiencing issues, please call the Water Distribution Division at 940-761-4333.

This repair is unrelated to the intersection closure at Jacksboro Highway and Galveston Street.

For more information and updates, please follow the City of Wichita Falls Facebook page or contact the Public Information Office at 761-7401.