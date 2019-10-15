Water main break repaired

News
Posted: / Updated:
Wichita Falls City Council Meeting_-330321702541246008

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Service was restored last night, October 14th at approximately 10:15 p.m. to the affected areas of Borland Road to Talley Lane.

The Water Distribution Division discovered a leak late Saturday evening. Crews worked to restore service as quickly as possible despite the major damage and extent of the leak, and the specific type of pipe required for repairs that had to be brought in.

If citizens are still experiencing issues, please call the Water Distribution Division at 940-761-4333.

This repair is unrelated to the intersection closure at Jacksboro Highway and Galveston Street.

For more information and updates, please follow the City of Wichita Falls Facebook page or contact the Public Information Office at 761-7401.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Baby drugged NBC NEWS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby drugged NBC NEWS"

girl saves mom NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "girl saves mom NBC news"

Sexual assault and harrasment of public servant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexual assault and harrasment of public servant"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-15-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-15-19"

Men breast cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men breast cancer"

WFHS Sporting Clay Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFHS Sporting Clay Classic"

Abby Loring Goodbye

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring Goodbye"

Crime Stoppers: stolen cattle in Clay Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: stolen cattle in Clay Co."

Lawton faith leaders discuss recent string of violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton faith leaders discuss recent string of violence"

What The Tech: Roku and Fire Tv trackers

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: Roku and Fire Tv trackers"

Holliday ISD breaks ground for $2 million expansion project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holliday ISD breaks ground for $2 million expansion project"

Cancer survivors and fighters treated to free manicures in annual "Think Pink" event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer survivors and fighters treated to free manicures in annual "Think Pink" event"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News