WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—It’s getting close to that time of year when we can expect very hot temperatures. The month of May, not necessarily, but you know what month follows May! Okay, lets not talk too much about that just yet. Depending on who you are and what you like will, obviously, determine what kind of weather you like.

What I can say, without revealing my preference, is that high temperatures have been unseasonably low while the overnight lows have been erratic! Well, maybe not erratic but, at least, a little off. One good thing, for sure, is that our lake levels are actually maintaining quite well as we are getting close to the next season of summer.

So, what can we expect in the coming days? We will see temperatures on the rise tomorrow in the southwestern portion of Texoma while most of the remaining area will be closer to average. A weak cold front will push southward across the southern plains cooling temperatures off only a few to a handful of degrees in the area. Overall conditions during the next several days will be relatively mild as high pressure remains in control of the weather pattern for now.

To the west is a developing area of low pressure that will shift eastward, increasing moisture, contributing to much warmer temperatures, and more rain chances by the end of the week. So, how much warmer are we talking? It won’t surprise me if some areas in Texoma reach into the low 90s on Sunday. By the end of the week, the same possibility for very warm, if not, hot temperatures exist; although by the following week highs should end up being closer to average. May the fourth by with you… always!