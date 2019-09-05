UPDATE: Sept. 5, 2019 10:01 a.m.

We would like to announce, that Nexstar Media Group has set up live cameras at the Stanton Street Bridge, Edge of Downtown El Paso, Historic Chihuahuita neighborhood, The X, and a few others.

Nexstar has additionally designated a site specifically for border reports. It will now appear on texomashomepage, but you can also click here to see and read the latest on the Border Report site.

(KFDX/KJTL) — We now know who’s paying for President Trump’s Southern border wall and it’s not Mexico.

Tracie Potts has more on the long list of military projects being delayed around the world in order to pay for that wall.

127 military construction projects in 23 states, three U.S. Territories and 20 countries – delayed, to free up $3.6 billion for President Trump’s border wall.

“It’s unconstitutional to divert money in this manner,” says U.S. Army retired General Barry McCaffrey.

Money to fulfill a campaign promise.

“Mexico will pay for the wall. Remember that,” says President Trump.

But American taxpayers are footing this bill. The president says it’s a emergency.

“When you have thousands of people trying to rush our country, I think that’s national security,” says President Trump.

Utah’s republican senators claim losing $54 million dollars in projects in their state is “undermining military readiness.”

Puerto Rico’s losing 400 million – most of it for recovery from Hurricane Maria.

Also delayed: Millions in European projects meant to deter attacks from russia.

Building President Trump’s wall won’t be easy.

“He will have people up in arms at the border when he tries to take personal private property for his political gain,” says Pennsylvania Republican, Madeleine Dean.

And though the defense secretary says this isn’t about politics: “my commitment is to keep this department a-political,” says Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Keeping the wall promise could be key to President Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Separately, the house judiciary committee has subpoenaed memos from the justice department on whether President Trump promised to pardon officials who break the law to get the wall built.

